FUN: Never gonna give you up, unless you're this one guy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Rick Astley is one of the most popular faces on the internet. Just about everyone knows his face, his voice and his incredible song Never Gonna Give You Up. 

It's kind of incredible that it took this long for someone to have Astley remake his 1987 classic for a commercial.

From never giving you up to: I would absolutely give up on this guy. If he was dumb enough to get himself stuck on a roof and sang this when I was working to get him down, I would turn around and leave him there.

