FUN: No more Paddington's and marmalade sandwiches

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

There have been plenty of BBC news alerts since the death of Queen Elizabeth the Second, but Sally Nugent had to deliver what is probably one of the most uniquely British update.

On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwicheshttps://t.co/LnaLUb84yw pic.twitter.com/peTh8Osaul — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 12, 2022

The random internet question of the day has a lot of people talking. People who choose number one think everyone else is crazy for ever agreeing to work so much, while people who pick the second option think those who pick the first offer are stupid for taking less money.