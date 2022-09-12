iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Not how you fix a mouse problem

Smooth_Green_Snake

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

You know those incredibly dumb warning labels that make you think "Who in their right mind would do that?" Well, a lot of people.

This guy is likely one of them. And as a PSA, using a snake to fix your mouse problem is NOT a good idea. I mean it totally works, but now you kinda just have a snake problem. It's also how 'The Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly' started.

I have been, on more than one occasion, told I lack some professionalism. Maybe that's why I kinda love this security system agent.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*