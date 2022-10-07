FUN: On no, it's a me, Chris Pratt

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Well, it is exactly what everyone thought it was going to be. The first look at the upcoming Super Mario Movie in action was unveiled Thursday and, well...

Let's back it up shall we?

When it was first announced, fans of the Nintendo franchise were skeptical. How do you make Super Mario Bros. into a movie? There's not much of a story to the games, meaning you'd have to make on up and that did not go so well the last time (R.I.P. Bob Hoskins)



Then it was announced the same studio that brought us the Minions would develop the movie. Well, sure, those are popular.

Things got weird when the cast was announced and everyone found out Chris Pratt (who's not a bad guy. He's cool in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies) was going to voice Mario. Everyone was told to take a deep breath and were promised Pratt would 'Wow' audiences with his unique and not offensive to Italian Americans portrayal of the video game plumber.

Throw in Butt-gate...

Now we're caught up. The first trailer for the new movie is out; we get to hear Chris Pratt's Mario. How does it compare to the classic Mario voice in game? Or even the voice provided by Captain Lou Albano in the 1989 Super Mario Brothers Super Show cartoon?

It's just Chris Pratt. He just did his own voice.

All that, and it's just Chris Pratt.