FUN: One bottle flip to rule them all

BottleFlip

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Baseball is amazing. If you don't like it I feel sorry for you because so many amazing things can happen at a baseball game and a lot of them have absolutely nothing to do with the actual game itself. From stacks of empty solo cups that reach the upper deck, to guys living down the street waving a flag and communicating with the TV broadcast team, to this little cutie right here.

During a Yankees game recently this little girl had the entire section of the outfield just waiting for her to nail the bottle flip she'd been trying to land. As soon as she did the crowd erupted, as if Aaron Judge hit yet another homerun. 

And to those who say its proof baseball is boring, hey, guess what? No one remembers a random mid-season game in almost any sport, but I guarantee you everyone (and most importantly that little girl) is going to remember that moment for a long time.

Here's one we all should have tried last night

12

