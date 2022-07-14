iHeartRadio
FUN: One video is adorable, the other... not so much

camel

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I don't know about you, but my wife and I have a running joke in our house that I try to bring home every animal I find. In my defence those animals always needed a home and they were cute. Now though my wife is the one bringing home cute animals that need a home. So, I hope my wife sees this.

@flaireexotic #camel #georgia #hi #howareya #dromedary #baby ? original sound - Flaireexotic

From adorable to eww.

