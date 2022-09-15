FUN: Project Grizzly

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

It's 2022, and a 1996 documentary featuring a Canadian inventor is one of the most shared videos online. Why? How? You may be asking yourself. Well, for starters it's just a clip of a guy in a Hulk-Buster styled suit getting the $h*! beat out of him. The man is Troy James Hurtubise and the suit is his prototype of a grizzly-proof suit.

Project Grizzly

1996 / Canada / Peter Lynch



Canadian inventor Troy Hurtubise tests his armored grizzly bear protection suit pic.twitter.com/OUTx4CfOy1 — psychotronica (@psychotronica_) September 14, 2022

