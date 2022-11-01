FUN: Putting a swimming pool in your basement?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Today I bring you a video that I wish oh so much was real, but of course it's the internet so you have to take everything with a grain of salt (or sometimes a pound or two).

A TikTok video (and the later Twitter reposts) went absolutely viral of a man in Kansas City documenting the process of digging out a section of his basement for a "swimming pool." The video had over 20 million views in about 12 hous on TikTok, with another 5-10 million on Twitter.

Unfortunately, this dude is not the legend the internet believes he is... There was never any pool. The giant hole in his basement floor is actually for the golf simulator machine that he claims was used to mislead the "city inspector."

Who is this absolute legend in KC???? pic.twitter.com/l1W0SWrSLM — CSW (@CSWhiles) October 30, 2022

Still, his setup is incredible and I should know, I have a skating rink and jungle gym in my basement.