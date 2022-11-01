iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Putting a swimming pool in your basement?


PoolGuy

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Today I bring you a video that I wish oh so much was real, but of course it's the internet so you have to take everything with a grain of salt (or sometimes a pound or two).

A TikTok video (and the later Twitter reposts) went absolutely viral of a man in Kansas City documenting the process of digging out a section of his basement for a "swimming pool." The video had over 20 million views in about 12 hous on TikTok, with another 5-10 million on Twitter.

Unfortunately, this dude is not the legend the internet believes he is... There was never any pool. The giant hole in his basement floor is actually for the golf simulator machine that he claims was used to mislead the "city inspector."

Still, his setup is incredible and I should know, I have a skating rink and jungle gym in my basement.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*