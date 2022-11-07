FUN: Show me your best dance moves

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

This is a bit of an older video, but thanks to there being so many people online not everyone saw it the first time around.

Ed People is a cool dude, he goes around asking people what is their favourite dance move, has them teach him and then dances it with them. It's fun and will make you smile.



Videos like this one are among my favourite because at the end of every soccer season with my kids, we hold one final game where the kids invite their parents onto the field and "put up, or shut up" (in a very playful way). After a season of hearing their parents shout at them from the sidelines it's nice to show them how it's really done. Although in the case of these kids it didn't work out so well for them.