FUN: Some adorable nonsense

Nothing about this conversation makes any sense at all, but damn if it isn't one of the most adorable things you'll see today.

I can’t get over this baby having the BEST talk with his dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/6z7helmItC — Pubity (@PubityIG) August 24, 2022

Isn't it ironic, don't ya think, that the guy shouting "Ain't nobody gonna stop us now" is stopped immediately by a soccer ball to the face?