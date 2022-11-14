FUN: Somehow making Into the Spiderverse even better!

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

My favourite comic book movie is the amazing 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (But hey, 1986's Howard the Duck holds a special place in my heart).

There isn't too much that could be done to make Into the Spider-Verse to make it better, but the Corridor Crew pulled it off. Using some fancy A.I. tools the guys added a couple extra Spidermen into the movie for a really fun two minute bonus clip.



I have a thing with eyes. They give me the heebie-jeebies. Even just the idea of touching or getting close to an eye creeps the hell out of me. So, seeing this video is both A: incredibly creepy 2: so incredibly cool.

Brian S, known as bsmachinist on TikTok, lost an eye to cancer. So rather than just getting a boring fake eye to replace it he built himself a full cyborg eye that doubles as a flashlight and much more.