FUN: Something to try next time you get a scam call

To have your video go viral you have to be lucky. To have multiple videos go viral you have to be good.

Jeannette Reyes is not just good, she's REAL good at making videos that go viral. Reyes is a news anchor for Fox 5 in DC. She previously gained internet popularity by annoying her boyfriend with her news anchor voice. But, a couple years earlier Reyes had another video that was very popular online: having fun with scam callers. Because scam callers never go away the original video continues to go viral all these years later.

I have never felt so connected to another human being.