iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: Something to try next time you get a scam call

phone

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

To have your video go viral you have to be lucky. To have multiple videos go viral you have to be good. 

Jeannette Reyes is not just good, she's REAL good at making videos that go viral. Reyes is a news anchor for Fox 5 in DC. She previously gained internet popularity by annoying her boyfriend with her news anchor voice. But, a couple years earlier Reyes had another video that was very popular online: having fun with scam callers. Because scam callers never go away the original video continues to go viral all these years later.

@msnewslady Got some inspiration from @1roy_jr and added a little anchor twist to it ?? #spam#scammers#phone#prank#anchor#news#tv ? original sound - JR

I have never felt so connected to another human being.

@wldboyz ???? #fyp #wldboyz #collge #money #happiness #KeepItRealMeals ? original sound - Wldboyz
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*