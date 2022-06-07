iHeartRadio
FUN: Sometimes you don't know best

dogtired

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Sometimes you see something and assume you know exactly what's happening. Sometimes you couldn't be more wrong.

The people in this video, in particular the woman, who want to run into the street and help the dog, believe the pup is so tired he can't even stand. If you only watch a couple seconds, yeah, it totally looks like that. But if you watch until the end you'll see that the dog is not about to die of exhaustion and is instead just farming pets.

I have watched the next video dozens of times. Nearly every time I think the flower pot is going to be the thing to break, not the balls.

