FUN: Start the week with a smile
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.
When you need to practice but also need to watch the baby there's really only one way to do both. Grad student Alexandra Stamm captured the adorable training session with her husband and son.
Best ball boy ever.. ????— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 30, 2022
?? IG: astamm pic.twitter.com/Kxn2aNvqZs
Incredible footage of a rare dog shark attack was captured on video.
RARE Dog Shark sighting caught on camera! ?????? #SharkWeek #SharkWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/hpVejPFDJz— The Pet Collective (@PetCollectiveTV) July 31, 2022