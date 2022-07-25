FUN: The family that pranks together goes to therapy together

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

In 2018 magician Justin Willman and Netflix released the first season of his popular (and very entertaining) show Magic for Humans. Among the amazing tricks pulled off on the show was a illusion that is less magic and a lot more prank: everyone in a given area reacts as if an unsuspecting victim really did disapear.

The same year one family decided to pull the prank on the youngest of the group. You know the video is good because it goes viral every couple years.

It also likely led to years and years of therapy.

well that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/pSMBMwILZX — makayla cunningham?? (@_makaylaanne__) September 8, 2018

Another oldie but a goodie and a style of drum circle I've never seen before.