iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: The family that pranks together goes to therapy together

MagicPrank

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

In 2018 magician Justin Willman and Netflix released the first season of his popular (and very entertaining) show Magic for Humans. Among the amazing tricks pulled off on the show was a illusion that is less magic and a lot more prank: everyone in a given area reacts as if an unsuspecting victim really did disapear.

The same year one family decided to pull the prank on the youngest of the group. You know the video is good because it goes viral every couple years.

It also likely led to years and years of therapy.

Another oldie but a goodie and a style of drum circle I've never seen before.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*