FUN: The greatest performance art piece of all time

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If you haven't been on the internet for that long there are likely hundreds and thousands of viral videos that you have never had the joy of experiencing. The good news is that they always seem to come back round again.

This latest bit of internet greatness is a new take on the classic "Appleton Wisconsin candle lady" video. If you don't know it, it was posted in 2012 by a woman who would review candles on YouTube. It's a classic pre-Karen rant.

Ten years later a TikTok user named Britt "the local hedgewitch" proves that no one loves this video more than she does.



Who says chivalry is dead?