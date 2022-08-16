iHeartRadio
FUN: The greatest talk show entrance of all time

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I think we can all relate with this guy. You're at the store and you just want to ask someone for help. While some people would go full Karen, this guy takes a nicer approach to calling for help.

When it comes to iconic talk show entrances I don't know of many that come to mind other than this absolute gem by Chris Farley.

Thanks to the internet we're able to catch up with the guy he tossed in the dumpster all these years later.

