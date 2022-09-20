iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: The Legend of Chad Powers

eli-2-1140x640

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If you're not a fan of football and don't know the Manning brothers there are two things you should know: They are very good at throwing a football and they are even more entertaining since they retired from the NFL.

Eli Manning, the younger of the brothers, went undercover to try out for a college football team and the results are hilarious.

From loving football to love and football. After a big win last Friday the coach of a High School football team in Texas used his live TV interview to ask a very important question.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*