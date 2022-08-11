iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: The moment a boy meets his new best friend

BoyDog

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Do you remember the moment you saw an animal for the first time? Maybe you were younger and thought to yourself "What is that?" Your mind was just unable to process the creature that was in front of you. 

Well, this is the dog version of that. This husky's reaction to seeing a deer for the first time is amazing.

@aronimaconi Our husky shepard saw a deer for the first time and she was trying to voice her concerns to us. #husky ? original sound - arina lipnitskaya

If you need a smile (and possibly a happy cry) today here's the video for you. The moment a young boy meets his new best friend.

@cincygirl513 #newpuppy #puppy #boyandhisdog #birthdaypuppy #suprise #suprisepuppy #boymom ? Emotional Piano for the Soul (Inspirational Background Music) - Fearless Motivation Instrumentals
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*