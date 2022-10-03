FUN: The most polite death threat ever?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Imagine going for a walk and seeing a bench lovingly dedicated to someone, except the day they "died" hasn't happened yet. It's either the nicest death threat ever or a typo someone should have picked up on.

Is this clip predictable? Yes. Is it childish? Absolutely. Is it funny? Yep. It's basically what the fun part of the internet is all about.