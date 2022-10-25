iHeartRadio
FUN: The voice of TikTok is Canadian!


A photo taken on Dec 14, 2018 in Paris shows the logo of the application TikTok. AFP

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If you've ever opened the TikTok app and tried to make a video or even watched a couple here and there, you've likely heard the female text to speech voice that is on oh so many viral videos.

Turns out, that voice is Canadian!

Yes, Kat Callaghan is the TikTok text to speech voice. She is one half of the Scott & Kat After 9 radio show in Kitchener, Ontario.

Her original video telling everyone that she has been the voice since May of 2021 has more than 23.7 million views... and more than half of those who watched it didn't believe her. But then she followed it up and did the thing everyone demanded she do.

@voiceofkat

For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok)

♬ original sound - Kat

 

@voiceofkat

Let’s see if this does it.

♬ original sound - Kat


Sometimes there's a party but you just don't have everything you need to get it started, but that's not a worry for DJ MacGyver.

