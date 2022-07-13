FUN: This kid hits a ball farther than you with one hand

iHeartRadio
Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

The internet loves a lot of things, cats are obviously at the top of that list, but so are great and amazing stories. That's where Tommy Morrissey comes in. He's 11-years-old, loves baseball and has one arm.

Oh, he also hits BOMBS.

Tommy is no stranger to doing amazing things, in 2016 a then 6-year-old Tommy showed off his golf skills to a couple of PGA pros.

From a good underdog story to just a good dog story. These roommates have been having a hell of a time trying to give their dog a bath so they designed a fairly elaborate trap to finally catch the pooch.

@antonio_marchiano Reply to @gipsy4kratas how’d u know? #fyp ? Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
