FUN: This kid hits a ball farther than you with one hand

The internet loves a lot of things, cats are obviously at the top of that list, but so are great and amazing stories. That's where Tommy Morrissey comes in. He's 11-years-old, loves baseball and has one arm.

Oh, he also hits BOMBS.

Tommy Morrissey is an 11-year-old with one arm. And he hits BOMBS pic.twitter.com/eD8wR0n0VI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 11, 2022

Tommy is no stranger to doing amazing things, in 2016 a then 6-year-old Tommy showed off his golf skills to a couple of PGA pros.

Tommy Morrissey has a swing that will leave you in awe.



This young boy is an inspiration to even the best golfers in the world. pic.twitter.com/hMA2nzr7l1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2020

From a good underdog story to just a good dog story. These roommates have been having a hell of a time trying to give their dog a bath so they designed a fairly elaborate trap to finally catch the pooch.