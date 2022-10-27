FUN: Turn the dial for more, or less, Christmas

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I know when it comes to the temperature of a room I am often in the minority in that I love it cold. By the definition of my coworkers it would be considered "freezing cold."

As a dad, I fit right in to the stereotype constantly asking "did someone touch the heat?" everytime I notice even the slightest shift in temperature in my home. It's a stereotype for a reason, which is why so many dad's can relate to this Reddit post.



In a closet in my basement I have a large box filled with all of the CDs I had through High School and CEGEP. They have lived in that box for over a decade because I can listen to Bad Religion, Strung Out, Social Distortion and any other CD in the box by using my phone with no hastle.

Some people prefer to keeps things physical.