FUN: Turning strangers into T-shirts

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Seth Meiring is a YouTuber and TikTok guy who likes to make what could almost be considered modern day hidden camera videos.

His most popular clip involves sneaking a photo of a stranger while at work and then making a funny T-shirt with them on it. Well, after the first one hit 12 million views there was little doubt he would do a round 2. While there are some interesting moments where I was certain he would be getting arrested, the final interaction is a heartwarming one.

The Weddell Seal Science Instagram page posted an adorable video of a seal pup making some fun noises for the camera.

While the team thought the video was interesting because it shows "when [seals] are at rest, their nostrils are closed; they have to force them open, which is pretty handy for a marine mammal." Yeah, cool. But let's not gloss over the fact that this seal totally sounds like a person trying to talk.