FUN: Turns out they do make'em like they used to

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

We all know the old saying "they don't make them like they used to." You hear it almost constantly these days. Well this video proves they do make TVs like they used to, or at least this young woman's TV is like the old CRT bunny ears TV I have in my parents basement while growing up.

I have said it many times on the show, doorbell cameras are the gift that keep on giving. If not for this amazing invention the world would miss out on so many amazing clips, like this one.