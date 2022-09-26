FUN: What guys REALLY want

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

We all know what everyone thinks guys want... But what do they REALLY want?

what guys really want pic.twitter.com/7QKZh5zGnt — JoCat (@JoCat105) September 25, 2022

I can only describe Steven's reaction here to be that of my son/daughter when I catch them doing something they know they shouldn't be doing.