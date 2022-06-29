iHeartRadio
FUN: What's a G.O.A.T.?

GOAT

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Do you know what a goat is? Well, goats are a domesticated species of goat-antelope typically kept as livestock. It was domesticated from the wild goat of Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The goat is a member of the animal family Bovidae and the tribe Caprini, meaning it is closely related to the sheep.

But if someone calls you The GOAT, what does that mean? Well a math teacher in the US decided to ask people online because their students kept calling them The GOAT. Needless to say the teacher was very happy with what a GOAT is.

Katy Kahn has been married for 14 years. Almost every weekend her husband goes to the park to play pickup basketball. This past weekend Katy decided to ask her husband what exactly happens when he and other basketball enjoying humans gather in the park.

The concept seemingly blew her mind.

@katyactually I KNOW women play pickup bball too, but in my imagination it just hits different. #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #backbenchersonflipkart #basketball?? #basketball #pickupbasketball #sports #husbandwife ? original sound - Katy Kahn
