iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: What song really grinds your gears?


headphones-1661096_640

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Is there a song that when it comes on the radio, or you hear it over the speakers in a store that really just makes you lose your mind... and not in the good way?

We all have them. 

A recent post on the r/AskReddit page wondered what songs trigger you the most and the results are not that surprising.

The top (bottom?) 10 as voted by Reddit users:

#1 Thunder by Imagine Dragons

#2 Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

#3 Oh no no no no no (That stupid TikTok song)

#4 Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

#5 Baby Shark

#6 Dance Monkey by Tones and I

#7 ABCDE FU by GAYLE

#8 Happy by Pharrell Williams

#9 All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

#10 Rude by MAGIC!

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*