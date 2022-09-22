FUN: What song really grinds your gears?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Is there a song that when it comes on the radio, or you hear it over the speakers in a store that really just makes you lose your mind... and not in the good way?

We all have them.

A recent post on the r/AskReddit page wondered what songs trigger you the most and the results are not that surprising.

The top (bottom?) 10 as voted by Reddit users:

#1 Thunder by Imagine Dragons

#2 Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

#3 Oh no no no no no (That stupid TikTok song)

#4 Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

#5 Baby Shark

#6 Dance Monkey by Tones and I

#7 ABCDE FU by GAYLE

#8 Happy by Pharrell Williams

#9 All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

#10 Rude by MAGIC!