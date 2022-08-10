FUN: What would dogs say if they could talk?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I don't know about you but I have always wondered what my pets would say if they could talk. It's a question I think many ask themselves all the time. One man decided to ask people on the street what they thought.

One woman really had some thoughts weighing on her though.

I've heard squirrels in my backyard before. They have never made THIS sound.