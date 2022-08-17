iHeartRadio
FUN: When saving an animal comes back to bite ya

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

If I stopped my car to help every animal I see in need I would likely never get anywhere. This woman stopped to help a hawk that she saw get hit by a car but it did not turn out how she expected.

Kindergarten teacher Mrs. K has been posting a lot of great videos on line of late (I suggest her talking to politicians like they're 5-year-olds video), and her newest one sees her using some of the words her students have come up with for things. Honestly, I'm up for making the change to most of these.

