FUN: When the math teacher doesn't understand the maths

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Every once in awhile I'll take a quick look at my kids' homework and think "Yep, looks all in order." Thankfully I've never had to deal with something like this parent.



Don't get me wrong, I love pizza. LOVE pizza. But this still seems like a lot of pizza to me.