iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

FUN: When the search for a lost child becomes a catchy tune

KidandCrime

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

As a parent one of the most terrifying things that can happen is losing track of your kid in a crowded area. There are plenty of reasons that it could happen through one one's fault (I constantly wondered off when I was young to the point my parents almost put me on a leash).

In this case a young boy, Juan Cruz, was separated from his father while at the Plaza Dorrego in San Telmo, Argentina. Not knowing what to do Juan asked for help and help he received. 

One man in the crowd put Juan on his shoulders so he could see if his dad was nearby. The rock band that was playing in the Plaza improvised a song on the spot to help get Juan's dad's attention. "Eduardo, come pick up Juan Cruz" they sang. The crowd joined in. If it wasn't for the fact everyone was trying to help a kid get back to his dad it seemed like a pretty good time.

After about 10 minutes Edouardo made his way through the crowd and gave Juan a great big hug, everyone cheered, and then continued on with their day as if it happens all the time... which it might. 

Comments on the video from others in parts of South America would have you believe it happens far more often than you'd think. Some say the practice encourages kids to ask people for help instead of wandering around aimlessly.

I'd like to say there is a debate online about whether or not this man is committing a food crime, but the overall consensus is that he is and should be locked up for life.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*