FUN: When the search for a lost child becomes a catchy tune

As a parent one of the most terrifying things that can happen is losing track of your kid in a crowded area. There are plenty of reasons that it could happen through one one's fault (I constantly wondered off when I was young to the point my parents almost put me on a leash).

In this case a young boy, Juan Cruz, was separated from his father while at the Plaza Dorrego in San Telmo, Argentina. Not knowing what to do Juan asked for help and help he received.

One man in the crowd put Juan on his shoulders so he could see if his dad was nearby. The rock band that was playing in the Plaza improvised a song on the spot to help get Juan's dad's attention. "Eduardo, come pick up Juan Cruz" they sang. The crowd joined in. If it wasn't for the fact everyone was trying to help a kid get back to his dad it seemed like a pretty good time.

After about 10 minutes Edouardo made his way through the crowd and gave Juan a great big hug, everyone cheered, and then continued on with their day as if it happens all the time... which it might.

Comments on the video from others in parts of South America would have you believe it happens far more often than you'd think. Some say the practice encourages kids to ask people for help instead of wandering around aimlessly.

