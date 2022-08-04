FUN: When you go to get married and you end up adopting a dog

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Everyone loves a good love story with a happy ending. This is an overload of both. A couple in Brazil were getting married when a stray dog kept joining in on the ceremony. Some guests tried to get the dog to leave (more than once) but just like a cat, he came back.

The couple could tell that up to that point, the dog had a rough life, so what do you do? They included him in the ceremony and afterwards officially adopted him and made the good boy part of their family.