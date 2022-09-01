iHeartRadio
FUN: When you gotta go, you gotta go

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

There have been some memorable bathroom breaks in sports history: Roberto Luongo and his call to Nature at the start of overtime in Game 5 of the 2007 Western Conference semifinals, Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez taking a trip to the john behind the scoreboard in the Green Monster and many, many more.

On Wednesday night tennis legend Serena Williams won a marathon match to advance at the U-S Open. Between the first and second set Williams made a trip to the bathroom. A reporter asked her if she was using a tactic from Novak Djokovic's playbook, which is to splash water in your face and give youself a pep talk.

Williams laughed, saying she got lighter.

Everyone once in a while someone asks a random question online and the answers they get are dumb, hilarious or out of this world.

This would be one of the crazier answers. 

