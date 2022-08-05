FUN: When your cool new toy is even cooler!

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Have you ever come home with a new toy thinking it was already the coolest thing in the world, only to accidentally realize that there was an even better, way cooler feature that you didn't know existed?

Well that's exactly what happened to ABC Chicago weather guy Greg Dutra, live on air. Dutra and everyone else in the studio with him this week learned live on air that the TV he's been working off of is a touch screen and has a bunch of features he never knew about.

This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago ?? pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

There are two kinds of people in this world: People who love dogs and people who say they don't want a dog but then become absolute best friends with that dog once they bring it home.

Let's just say I don't think this girl had too much trouble convincing her boyfriend to get a second dog.