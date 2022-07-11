iHeartRadio
FUN: Who needs keys when your cat can let you in

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

I have locked myself out of places more times than I would like to admit. If I'm being super honest, this was my first night back at work after vacation and locked myself out of the building overnight.

Now if I had this cat helping me around the clock than I wouldn't need to remember to bring my keys anywhere because this cat is the best.

@baileyrubal WHY IS HE SO SMART. His little noises?? #fyp #austin #atx #apartment #catsoftiktok #ut #fy #texascheck ? original sound - Bailey Rubal

French is a beautiful language that depending on who you ask is in dire need of protection in Quebec. If you ask others they'll probably tell you it makes absolutely no sense at all.

