FUN: Who would come save you?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Sometimes it's the simplest things in life that bring you the most joy. It's also often times the simplest of concepts that go viral. Take the following: a simple question but one that everyone has an answer.



Who doesn't love a day off?

Workers at this office in Texas (?) managed to score themselves the rest of a Friday off after one of their co-workers stepped up to the boss' challenge: If any employee can make this incredibly long putt, you can all go home for the rest of the day.

Needless to say, but I doubt that guy had to buy any of his own drinks at the next Happy Hour.