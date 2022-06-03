FUN: Why I had to get rid of all my Nerf guns

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

When my son was born I was super excited for when he would be older and we'd get to play together with all the cool toys we'd find at the store. I was stoked when my wife bought me a pack of 5 Nerf guns and about 100 extra darts to go with them. My son and I would have Nerf wars in my basement. But, they would ALWAYS end the same way: Me nailing him in the face with a dart.

I know I'm not the only one. This video proves it, and the thousands of comments and shares that just read "SAME" make me feel a lot better about my impressive albeit dangerous aim.

Not everything on the internet has to be cute animals and people doing stupid things (the majority is, but not everything).

Every once in a while you find a video that hits ya right in the feels and this is one of those.

Emily Sisco's dad suffered a stroke in 2014 that left him left arm paralyzed. One day, years later, he told her the thing he missed the most was giving his grandsons a real hug. So, with a little help and some trial and error, Emily created a "Hugger" that gave her dad the chance to do it again.