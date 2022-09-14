FUN: Why is night time a lil bit?

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Here on the Andrew Carter Morning Show we're no strangers to waking up before the sun. Some days you'd swear it's more of a middle of the night show that kind of leads into the morning. This little girl found out on her first day of school that sometimes you need to be up and out the door before the sun has had its morning cup of Joe.

1st DAY OF KINDERGARTEN:

"Why is night time a lil bit?"

pic.twitter.com/GaVFJnXSyR — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 12, 2022

Here is a man who is in tune with his feelings... and it's great.