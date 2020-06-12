Fundraiser to help keep Mohawk language alive in Kahnawake

The Mohawk community in Kahnawake is trying to keep their language alive.

The local newspaper is launching a GoFundMe fundraiser to publish lessons that can be learned at home.

The Eastern Door wants to publish Mohawk language lessons every week online and in its print edition so people can cut them out and put them up in their homes - useful in this time of COVID-19.

The lessons are a series of household and other everyday words; editor and publisher Steven Bonspiel said that by taping the lessons on their walls or furniture, people can look, learn and repeat them every day and hopefully remember them.

"The numbers are not pretty in Kahnawake - under ten per cent are fluent speakers of Mohawk. There are many reasons for that: colonialism of course, residential schools. People generally know the history. There's reasons why we don't speak our languages. We want to get that back," said Bonspiel on the Elias Makos Show.

Bonspiel said it's an uphill battle but this is at least one small tool among their other programs initiatives.