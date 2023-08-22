iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother


image.jpg

A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.

Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly's body was found on the weekend inside the trunk of a vehicle in Wickham, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Her husband Kevin Romagosa is now facing charges of first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe campaign was started by family friend Katie Morris, and has so far garnered more than $50,000, with a goal of $100,000.

Morris is hoping to raise the funds to help Robyn-Krystle's mother, Tara O'Reilly, and the victim's two children.

The elder O'Reilly will now help raise her grandchildren.

"The goal is to help her channel all the support and all the energy from the community to help support her in any way she needs," Morris said.

That includes funeral costs, medical expenses and education funds for the young children.

Messages and support have come pouring in, said Morris.

"The most important message to get through is a mother's love for her child and the loss," she said. "Give individuals and other families a conduit to help with their own grief for the family and help in some capacity in a devastating situation."

Romagosa, 39, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The case returns to court on Aug. 29.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*