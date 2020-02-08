Funeral and vigils held for woman allegedly killed by man on day parole

Friends and family of 22-year-old Marylene Levesque gathered in her hometown of Saguenay Saturday to remember the woman whose life was violently and tragically cut short.

Levesque was allegedly killed by convicted murderer Eustachio Gallese, who was allowed to meet the woman for sex on a day parole pass.

Many are struggling to understand why Gallese's parole officer let him meet Levesque and the case has sparked a federal investigation of the parole board that allowed Gallese to visit sex workers despite being evaluated at a moderate risk of reoffending.

Levesque worked at an erotic massage parlour in Quebec City and met Gallese at a Quebec City hotel. He was convicted of murdering his wife with a hammer 15 years ago.

He turned himself in to police on Jan. 23 for Levesque's killing.

There has been an outcry across Quebec and Canada for the board prioritizing his "sexual needs" over the safety of sex workers.

The Feb. 8 funeral joined several vigils denouncing violence against women and sex workers across the province.

Levesque's family is raising money for the association of families of murdered or missing persons.