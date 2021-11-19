Funeral for Montreal boy stabbed in parking lot of his school set for Friday

The funeral service for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, the 16-year-old who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of his school, is set to take place Friday.

Family and friends will gather at St-Paul's Anglican Church (3970 de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road) at 11 a.m.

The incident happened on Oct. 18; Montreal police (SPVM) says it started as a fight between a group of boys outside a nearby sports centre before moving to the school parking lot.

The force adds after the boy was attacked, he managed to run back inside his school, Programme Mile End in the neighbourhood of Côte-des-Neiges, to seek help.

He later died of his injuries.

Following his death, Dopwell-Bailey's friends told CTV News there had been escalating violence between two groups of boys for months.

Just days after the attack, a 16-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in Dopwell-Bailey's death.

A priest speaks during a funeral service for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Source: funeraweb.tv)

Crown prosecutors say they plan to seek an adult sentence for the crime, though the suspect's identity has not been released because he is a minor.

The death is considered Montreal's 25th homicide of 2021.

Dopwell-Bailey's funeral service will be available for live streaming for anyone who wishes to attend virtually.