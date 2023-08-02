iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Funeral for Ukrainian man who drowned in Quebec river to be held Friday


A Quebec provincial police badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police have resumed searching the banks of a river southeast of the provincial capital for a Ukrainian refugee in his 20s missing since last Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A funeral will be held Friday for a Ukrainian refugee who drowned in a river southeast of Quebec City.

The final farewell to 21-year-old Sumit Shyder will take place in St-Anselme Church, in the town bearing the same name, about 30 kilometres from the provincial capital.

Shyder was reported missing after going for a swim in the Etchemin River on July 19, and police discovered his body Friday.

Officials had spent nine days searching by helicopter and on foot, but divers were unable to go into the river for much of the time due to the strong current.

Shyder had arrived in Canada on July 8 and was living in St-Anselme with his mother, twin brother and younger brother.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Montreal's Ste-Sophie Ukrainian Ort Auger-Aliassime hodox Church in Montreal to help the grieving family cover funeral costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*