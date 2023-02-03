iHeartRadio
-28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Funeral held for two killed in Quebec propane company explosion


image.jpg

Funeral services were held Friday for two people who died in a Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que. explosion last month.

Celine Pilon and France Desrosiers, both 65 years old, were killed on Jan. 12 following an explosion at a propane facility.

Both were employees at Propane Lafortune.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the explosion, which devastated the small community of Saint-Roch, about 50 km north of Montreal.

The funeral was open to the public, allowing community members to come together and grieve.

Christophe Paradis, a 26-year-old from Mascouche, also lost his life in the explosion.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*