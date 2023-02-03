Funeral held for two killed in Quebec propane company explosion

Funeral services were held Friday for two people who died in a Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que. explosion last month.

Celine Pilon and France Desrosiers, both 65 years old, were killed on Jan. 12 following an explosion at a propane facility.

Both were employees at Propane Lafortune.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the explosion, which devastated the small community of Saint-Roch, about 50 km north of Montreal.

The funeral was open to the public, allowing community members to come together and grieve.

Christophe Paradis, a 26-year-old from Mascouche, also lost his life in the explosion.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.