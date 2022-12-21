Funeral held for young Montreal hit-and-run victim as family, Ukrainian community and strangers grieve

A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.

Her white coffin, in the aisle at the front of Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, was surrounded by bouquets, cards and stuffed animals.

The nearly two-hour emotional service was marked by prayer, tributes and moving words from her father, translated from Ukrainian to English by Saint-Sophie priest Volodymyr Kouchnir.

In the most tragic of circumstances, Mariia's death reunited a young family, separated by war.

She and her brother and sister had moved to Montreal just months before the accident with their mother, Galyna Legenkovska, while their father Andreii remained in Ukraine, serving in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces.

Ukrainian officials in that country scrambled to get the paperwork in place to allow him to leave the country and attend his daughter's funeral.

Outside the church, Michael Shwec, head of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said even with the community surrounding the family, nothing replaces family.

"And her husband is very strong, he's a super person also, he's able to have that grounding effect for the mother and the children," Shwec said.

The family sat squeezed together in a pew, with both Galyna and her daughter's heads draped in white scarves.

They wiped away tears as people came forward to pay their respect to Mariia beside the casket and to show their support to the family with a hug or some kind words.

Friends of the family attended the service, along with total strangers, some of whom told CTV News as they entered the church that they felt compelled to be there to support the family.

One woman, crying as she spoke, said she was there to show her love to the family, while another man said that the pain the family feels, he feels as well.

Mariia’s death led to an outpouring of grief and anger in the local community. Many considered the intersection located in a school zone where the girl was killed to be a safety risk.

With files from CTV's Matt Gilmour

