Funeral homes having to order refrigerated shipping containers to handle more COVID-19 deaths

Some funeral homes have been preparing for the increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths - by resorting to refrigerated shipping containers.

Complexes Funéraires Yves Légaré has six refrigerated shipping trailers at their funeral homes in Longueuil and Laval and they are all full - each one accomodating about 20 bodies.

Alfred Dallaire Memoria said it may have to order one soon for next week.

Some containers have already been sent to designated COVID-19 hospitals and CHSLDs.

VP of professional services for Yves Légaré Christiane Ratelle said they don't know yet if they will have to order more.

"We just have to see what will happen this week. The public health department - they speak about a peak of the pandemic; if the peak is attained, we will not need more refrigerated containers," said Ratelle in an interview with CJAD 800.

Ratelle said the challenge has been dealing with mourning families who can't properly say goodbye to their loved ones. Previous restrictions had cremation as the preferred service over burials.

"It's difficult psychologically for some of them. They did not see their mother, they did not see their father (just before they died), and they cannot see them at the funeral home," said Ratelle.

Restrictions have since been revised and both cremations and burials are now equally acceptable though strict measures still apply; for example, there will still be no large formal gatherings at funeral homes.