Funeral Thursday for Quebec provincial police officer killed on the job last month


Police officers and first responders from across North America are expected to participate in a funeral procession today for a Quebec provincial police officer killed while on duty.

Twenty-year veteran Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed while serving an arrest warrant on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The funeral is to take place at 1:30 p.m. in Trois-Rivières, Que., at Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Thousands of officers and first responders will take part in a three-kilometre procession for Breau, 42, a mother of two whose husband was also a provincial police officer.

The man accused in her killing was shot dead by provincial police.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, had been found not criminally responsible by the courts at least five times for past offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

