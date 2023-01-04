Fungi fanatics: Montreal shop sees surging interest in mushrooms

From foraging to decorating and everything in between, a Montreal store dedicated entirely to mushrooms is continuing to grow.

Mycoboutique opened its doors 18 years ago, and since then, the interest in mushrooms has surged with each passing year.

There used to be a lot of fear around fungi, but there is less of it now, said co-owner Judith Noel Gagnon.

"We know now, the knowledge is more available that it's not so dangerous," she explained.

The store is dedicated to all things mushrooms. There's an extensive selection of books, fresh and dried mushrooms, and tools for growing and harvesting.

When mushrooms are in season, they also offer foraging expeditions.



"We show you how to pick them, what to avoid, how to cook them safely, how to keep them for a long term," said Gagnon.

Clients have become so interested in mushrooms they produce their own mycelium – the root of fungus – in-house.

The store also now sells kits so people can easily grow their own edible mushrooms at home.

"It's a great activity," said Gagnon. "It's super easy. You have a chance to see a mushroom grow, pick it, and you cook it, so it's really a full circle of joy."

And that joy can be a game-changer at the dinner table.



"They are full of umami. That is the flavour enhancer, so if you place a mushroom in your dish, it will enhance the flavour of all ingredients," explained Gagnon.

It's easy to see why mushrooms are so fascinating: they're integral to the life of a forest. They feed animals. Some decay dead organic matter, while others live in symbiosis with trees.

And that's just the start – Gagnon said there are a lot of surprises in the world of mushrooms.

"The first thing is that they are made of chitin. This is a complex sugar that is also part of the exoskeleton of the insect. We would say that mushrooms are more close to insects than plants, for example," she said.

When it comes to choosing favourites, Gagnon said it's impossible.

"It's not like I like one mushroom. I love them all, depending on the season," she said.





