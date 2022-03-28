Gabriel Gervais named president and CEO of CF Montreal

CF Montreal has named former Impact player Gabriel Gervais as the club's new president and CEO.

"We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our organization," said club owner Joey Saputo. “A key figure in the team's history, he will bring to the table his on-field and off-field experience, his leadership skills and his great passion for soccer and for the club.”

Gervais played for the Montreal Impact from 2002 to 2008, helping the team win the USL Division 1 championship in 2004, as well as the regular season championships in 2005 and 2006.

The former no. 8 was also part of the team that won the 2008 Canadian Championship, making the Impact the first Canadian team to qualify for the preliminary round of the CONCACAF Champions League.

His accolades include being named the USL Player of the Decade, the Impact's Defender of the Year three times, winning the Giuseppe-Saputo trophy and being named USL Division 1 Defender of the Year -- the first player in the league to win that title three times.

Gervais also played for the Canadian national team from 2004 to 2007.

"Gabriel stood out, among other things, for his humility, his values, his hands-on approach and his ‘team first' mentality,” said Saputo. “He will certainly contribute to the continued development of the organization and build success in the years to come.”

Gervais was, until now, a partner in Montreal's Deloitte office, one of the world's largest professional services firms. He also served as a soccer analyst for Radio-Canada from 2009 to 2014.

He was inducted into the Stade Saputo Wall of Fame in 2018.

He will officially begin his new role on April 4.